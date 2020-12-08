In the latest trading session, 3,574,229 Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.36 changing hands around $7.72 or 0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44 Billion. CNST’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.95% off its 52-week high of $59.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.01% up since then. When we look at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 406.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.46 Million.

Analysts give the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CNST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Instantly CNST is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 34.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.29- on Monday, Dec 07 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNST’s forecast low is $20 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +147.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 104.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.96%. There are 178 institutions holding the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Svennilson Peter the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 6.05 Million CNST shares worth $122.6 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 4.4 Million shares worth $89.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 1665801 shares estimated at $32.68 Million under it, the former controlled 3.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 994.39 Thousand shares worth around $26.74 Million.

