In the latest trading session, 2,589,188 Corsair Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.67 changing hands around $1.99 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.46 Billion. CRSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.37% off its 52-week high of $51.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.6% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 Million.

Analysts give the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRSR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $30 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares while 91.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.56%. There are 61 institutions holding the Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million CRSR shares worth $43.44 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1270063 shares estimated at $25.53 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 412.9 Thousand shares worth around $8.3 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored