In the latest trading session, 1,390,932 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:COG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.47 changing hands around -$0.06 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.61 Billion. COG’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.64% off its 52-week high of $22.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.06, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.7% up since then. When we look at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 Million.

Analysts give the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended COG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Although COG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.64- on Wednesday, Dec 02 added 6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COG’s forecast low is $18 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $456.91 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $605.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $461.37 Million and $386.46 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 33.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.71% per year.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 18 – February 22, 2021. The 2.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.06% per year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.01% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 100.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.71%. There are 754 institutions holding the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 43.98 Million COG shares worth $763.48 Million.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 37.58 Million shares worth $652.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 11125357 shares estimated at $193.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 10.47 Million shares worth around $195.81 Million.

