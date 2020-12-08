In the latest trading session, 1,344,022 Carnival Corporation & Plc(NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.19 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.66 Billion. CUK’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.84% off its 52-week high of $49.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.93% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.3 Million.

Analysts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CUK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.75- on Friday, Dec 04 added 3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is 0.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.59, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CUK’s forecast low is $10 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & Plc earnings to decrease by -2.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.4% per year.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 18 – December 22, 2020. The 9.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2. It is important to note, however, that the 9.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.49% per year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 12.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.97%. There are 112 institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 59.49% of the shares, roughly 5.42 Million CUK shares worth $70.04 Million.

Fir Tree Capital Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.96% or 2.64 Million shares worth $34.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 184658 shares estimated at $2.08 Million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 128.4 Thousand shares worth around $1.44 Million.

