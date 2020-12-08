Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information
Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to decrease by -945%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares while 7.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.53%. There are 24 institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.71 Million CAN shares worth $5.08 Million.
Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.18 Million shares worth $2.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 2714809 shares estimated at $5.08 Million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 596.03 Thousand shares worth around $1.11 Million.
