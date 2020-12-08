In the latest trading session, 3,979,184 Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.94 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.4 Million. CEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -336.17% off its 52-week high of $4.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.06% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.22 Million.

Analysts give the Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Although CEI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.03 on Friday, Dec 04 added 9.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Camber Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.45% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares while 1.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.65%. There are 13 institutions holding the Camber Energy, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.8% of the shares, roughly 201.12 Thousand CEI shares worth $128.72 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 109.83 Thousand shares worth $130.7 Thousand as of Jun 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 32106 shares estimated at $20.55 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3.42 Thousand shares worth around $2.19 Thousand.

