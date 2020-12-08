In the latest trading session, 37,996,205 Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.47 changing hands around -$0.42 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91 Billion. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -214.04% off its 52-week high of $32.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.57% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37Million.

Analysts give the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended ACB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Although ACB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.19- on Friday, Dec 04 added 14.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.01, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $3.75 with $12.34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -64.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 12.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.6%. There are 318 institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.27% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million ACB shares worth $21.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 2.97 Million shares worth $13.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 4618063 shares estimated at $21.47 Million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 1.7 Million shares worth around $17.36 Million.

