In the latest trading session, 1,482,102 Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.43 changing hands around $6.21 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.03 Billion. APPN’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.46% off its 52-week high of $216.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.07, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.53% up since then. When we look at Appian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the Appian Corporation (APPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended APPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Appian Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $160.48 on Monday, Dec 07 added 1.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -49.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPN’s forecast low is $41 with $95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -73.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.97 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Appian Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $79.94 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Appian Corporation earnings to increase by 4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Appian Corporation shares while 80.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.52%. There are 282 institutions holding the Appian Corporation stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.3% of the shares, roughly 8.06 Million APPN shares worth $521.85 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.6% or 5.9 Million shares worth $382.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1100120 shares estimated at $71.23 Million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $69.52 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored