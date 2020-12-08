In the latest trading session, 3,589,605 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.(NYSE:AEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.89 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.3 Billion. AEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.2% off its 52-week high of $19.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.12% up since then. When we look at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 Million.

Analysts give the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AEO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.77- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 0.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEO’s forecast low is $17 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.53% for it to hit the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.34% over the past 6 months, a -111.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will drop -21.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $788.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 Billion and $634.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2020 estimates are for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.77% per year.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 02 – March 08, 2021. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.19% per year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares while 122.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 131.54%. There are 398 institutions holding the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 16.5 Million AEO shares worth $244.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 13.15 Million shares worth $194.82 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Selected Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5383200 shares estimated at $53.83 Million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 4.2 Million shares worth around $62.27 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored