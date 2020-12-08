In the latest trading session, 1,480,000 The Aaron’s Company, Inc.(NYSE:AAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18 changing hands around -$1 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22 Billion. AAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.22% off its 52-week high of $31. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 7% up since then. When we look at The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Analysts give the The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AAN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAN’s forecast low is $19 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.56% for it to hit the projected low.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.05%. The 2020 estimates are for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16% per year.

AAN Dividends

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 18 – February 22, 2021. The 0.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.31% per year.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s Major holders

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored