In the latest trading session, 1,167,495 Xunlei Limited(NASDAQ:XNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.92 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $195.29 Million. XNET’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.43% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.49% up since then. When we look at Xunlei Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 992.65 Million.

Analysts give the Xunlei Limited (XNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XNET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xunlei Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Although XNET has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.80-2 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 23.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 786.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 310.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XNET’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +310.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 310.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Xunlei Limited earnings to decrease by -29.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19% per year.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Xunlei Limited shares while 18.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.22%. There are 36 institutions holding the Xunlei Limited stock share, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 6.36 Million XNET shares worth $21.89 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 2.88 Million shares worth $9.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 249986 shares estimated at $657.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 206.63 Thousand shares worth around $762.45 Thousand.

