In the latest trading session, 1,231,011 Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.(NYSE:XIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.69 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $144.44 Million. XIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.44% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.55% up since then. When we look at Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 456.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.29 Million.

Analysts give the Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Instantly XIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.90-7 on Friday, Dec 04 added 7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 156.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XIN’s forecast low is $6.9 with $6.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 27, 2020. The 3.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 3.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.65% per year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shares while 4.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.93%. There are 43 institutions holding the Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 949.2 Thousand XIN shares worth $1.8 Million.

Acadian Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 876.29 Thousand shares worth $1.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 264887 shares estimated at $561.56 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 238.16 Thousand shares worth around $504.9 Thousand.

