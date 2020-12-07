In the latest trading session, 12,023,391 WPX Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.62 changing hands around $0.79 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.84 Billion. WPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.4% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.49% up since then. When we look at WPX Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.85 Million.

Analysts give the WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended WPX as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. WPX Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.48, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPX’s forecast low is $5 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42% for it to hit the projected low.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WPX Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.12% over the past 6 months, a 12.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -35.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WPX Energy, Inc. will drop -10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -185.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $665.3 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that WPX Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $598.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $642Million and $1.4 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -57.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.7%. The 2020 estimates are for WPX Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 7.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.41% per year.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 99.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.82%. There are 443 institutions holding the WPX Energy, Inc. stock share, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 27.25% of the shares, roughly 152.91 Million WPX shares worth $749.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 38.9 Million shares worth $190.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 13865584 shares estimated at $67.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 12.97 Million shares worth around $63.54 Million.

