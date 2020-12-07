In the latest trading session, 3,373,029 WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.3 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $420.74 Million. WIMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -368.25% off its 52-week high of $29.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.21% up since then. When we look at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

Analysts give the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WIMI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.62-4 on Friday, Dec 04 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 207.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 80.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WIMI’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.98% for it to hit the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. earnings to increase by 14.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares while 1.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.23%. There are 19 institutions holding the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.74% of the shares, roughly 205.88 Thousand WIMI shares worth $1.15 Million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 133.55 Thousand shares worth $743.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1998 shares estimated at $11.23 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 569 shares worth around $3.17 Thousand.

