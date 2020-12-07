In the latest trading session, 2,529,524 Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.11 changing hands around $4.06 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.97 Billion. SUMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.6% off its 52-week high of $30.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.5% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts give the Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $24 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

