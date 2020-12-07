In the latest trading session, 2,118,895 Gamida Cell Ltd.(NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.23 changing hands around $2.26 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $449.57 Million. GMDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.01% off its 52-week high of $9.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.83% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 208.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.76 Million.

Analysts give the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GMDA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 32.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.45-0 on Monday, Dec 07 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 478.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMDA’s forecast low is $13 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings to increase by 51.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.96% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares while 40.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.56%. There are 42 institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 32.26% of the shares, roughly 4.95 Million GMDA shares worth $20.53 Million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.98% or 2.14 Million shares worth $8.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1731328 shares estimated at $6.94 Million under it, the former controlled 11.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 9.56% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $6.08 Million.

