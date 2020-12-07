In the latest trading session, 4,275,153 Vroom, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.65 changing hands around $1.52 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.54 Billion. VRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.86% off its 52-week high of $75.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 7.65% up since then. When we look at Vroom, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts give the Vroom, Inc. (VRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vroom, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRM’s forecast low is $31 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Vroom, Inc. earnings to decrease by -180.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Vroom, Inc. shares while 72.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.94%. There are 191 institutions holding the Vroom, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 15.88 Million VRM shares worth $822.02 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 5.07 Million shares worth $262.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. With 1499270 shares estimated at $77.63 Million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $76.58 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored