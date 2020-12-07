In the latest trading session, 2,453,690 Vermilion Energy Inc.(NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.67 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $733.28 Million. VET’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.67% off its 52-week high of $16.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.88% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts give the Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended VET as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.68-0 on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VET’s forecast low is $3.06 with $8.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.4% over the past 6 months, a -2345.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vermilion Energy Inc. will rise +173.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.21 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2018 will be $201.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.72%. The 2020 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 136.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.76% per year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 27.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28%. There are 189 institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 4.26 Million VET shares worth $9.96 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 2.5 Million shares worth $5.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 2349173 shares estimated at $9.63 Million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 983.5 Thousand shares worth around $2.3 Million.

