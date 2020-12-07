In the latest trading session, 1,849,926 Veritone, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.15 changing hands around $3.37 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $764.87 Million. VERI’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.82% off its 52-week high of $35.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 95.51% up since then. When we look at Veritone, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Instantly VERI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.79- on Monday, Nov 30 added 24.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.9%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is 1.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veritone, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +115.31% over the past 6 months, a -54.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veritone, Inc. will rise +54.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.15 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Veritone, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $15.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.45 Million and $11.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Veritone, Inc. earnings to increase by 18.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.1% of Veritone, Inc. shares while 34.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.11%. There are 93 institutions holding the Veritone, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million VERI shares worth $14.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 1.32 Million shares worth $12.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 503081 shares estimated at $4.72 Million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.7% of the shares, roughly 472.54 Thousand shares worth around $4.33 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored