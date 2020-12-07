In the latest trading session, 5,656,893 Top Ships Inc.(NASDAQ:TOPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.48 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.95 Million. TOPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1842.57% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.81% up since then. When we look at Top Ships Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

Analysts give the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Top Ships Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Although TOPS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -10.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Friday, Dec 04 added 13.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 575.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOPS’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +575.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 575.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.96%. The 2020 estimates are for Top Ships Inc. earnings to increase by 13.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Top Ships Inc. shares while 0.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.8%. There are 7 institutions holding the Top Ships Inc. stock share, with Squarepoint Ops LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 204.33 Thousand TOPS shares worth $220.68 Thousand.

