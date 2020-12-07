In the latest trading session, 1,283,869 Telos Corporation(NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.81 changing hands around -$1.62 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.14 Billion. TLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.32% off its 52-week high of $24.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.12% up since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Analysts give the Telos Corporation (TLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TLS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to decrease by -283.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

