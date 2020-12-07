In the latest trading session, 1,014,413 Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.68 changing hands around $0.43 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $833.87 Million. SBLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.29% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.53% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.45 Million.

Analysts give the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SBLK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.93-2 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 2.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 561.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBLK’s forecast low is $8.7 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.72% over the past 6 months, a -61.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will drop -38.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 121.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.62 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $137.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.58 Million and $105.55 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings to decrease by -122.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.17% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares while 56.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.54%. There are 64 institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 40.6% of the shares, roughly 39.01 Million SBLK shares worth $268.75 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.6% or 5.38 Million shares worth $37.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Evermore Global Value Fd and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. With 446262 shares estimated at $3.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $1.38 Million.

