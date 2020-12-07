In the latest trading session, 1,979,315 Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $319.77 changing hands around $3.34 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.62 Billion. SPOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.82% off its 52-week high of $332. The share price had its 52-week low at $109.18, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.86% up since then. When we look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts give the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SPOT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $332 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spotify Technology S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.73% over the past 6 months, a 204.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spotify Technology S.A. will rise +45.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.61 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Spotify Technology S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.69 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.85 Billion and $1.85 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6%. The 2020 estimates are for Spotify Technology S.A. earnings to decrease by -133.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.26% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares while 59.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.55%. There are 748 institutions holding the Spotify Technology S.A. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.95% of the shares, roughly 21.42 Million SPOT shares worth $5.2 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 17.94 Million shares worth $4.35 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 4839569 shares estimated at $1.37 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million shares worth around $611.87 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored