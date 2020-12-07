In the latest trading session, 18,611,661 Snowflake Inc.(NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $387.7 changing hands around $47.81 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $109.76 Billion. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.09% off its 52-week high of $395.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $208.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.21% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 Million.

Analysts give the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $296.73, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $175 with $515 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -54.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

