In the latest trading session, 1,243,353 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.53 changing hands around -$0.33 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.21 Million. SLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.28% off its 52-week high of $4.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.64% up since then. When we look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 221Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.46 Million.

Analysts give the SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SLS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Although SLS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.30-1 on Monday, Dec 07 added 17.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 366.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 126.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLS’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +126.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 126.63% for it to hit the projected low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 93.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. shares while 18.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.94%. There are 19 institutions holding the SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. stock share, with Worth Venture Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 214.09 Thousand SLS shares worth $567.35 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 135.11 Thousand shares worth $358.04 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 81783 shares estimated at $216.72 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 63.6 Thousand shares worth around $168.55 Thousand.

