In the latest trading session, 2,268,362 Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.26 changing hands around -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.58 Billion. ROOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.73% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 3.37% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Analysts give the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $20 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +110.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.56% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

