In the latest trading session, 7,633,909 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.46 Million. RETO’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.35% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.88% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts give the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RETO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Although RETO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.8443 on Friday, Dec 04 added 19.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.97 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -565%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares while 0.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.92%. There are 4 institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 85.03 Thousand RETO shares worth $42.52 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 83.38 Thousand shares worth $41.69 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored