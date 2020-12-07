In the latest trading session, 1,089,763 R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company(NYSE:RRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.38 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.53 Million. RRD’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.22% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.83% up since then. When we look at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.25 Million.

Analysts give the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Instantly RRD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.42 on Friday, Dec 04 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRD’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -27.37% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company will drop -52.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -103% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.11 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 Billion and $1.41 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.7%. The 2020 estimates are for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings to decrease by -453.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5% per year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares while 74.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.45%. There are 135 institutions holding the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock share, with Chatham Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 7.07 Million RRD shares worth $10.32 Million.

Saba Capital Management, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 7.04 Million shares worth $10.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 4372831 shares estimated at $5.12 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $2.54 Million.

