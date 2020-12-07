In the latest trading session, 4,021,978 Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.1 changing hands around $0.6 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $229.78 Million. PLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.58% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.26% up since then. When we look at Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Analysts give the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Instantly PLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.18-2 on Friday, Dec 04 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is 0.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 388.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 373.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLG’s forecast low is $1.52 with $5.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. earnings to increase by 77.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.51% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares while 35.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.24%. There are 34 institutions holding the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock share, with Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.5% of the shares, roughly 10.13 Million PLG shares worth $20.27 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.11% or 9.87 Million shares worth $19.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. With 7117230 shares estimated at $15.37 Million under it, the former controlled 10.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 469.75 Thousand shares worth around $939.55 Thousand.

