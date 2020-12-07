In the latest trading session, 1,815,783 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.(NYSE:PSTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.44 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.28 Billion. PSTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.63% off its 52-week high of $27.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.68% up since then. When we look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts give the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSTH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. shares while 69.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.07%. There are 175 institutions holding the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11% of the shares, roughly 22Million PSTH shares worth $499.18 Million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 17.5 Million shares worth $397.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 9249470 shares estimated at $209.87 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 6.86 Million shares worth around $155.77 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored