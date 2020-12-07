In the latest trading session, 3,657,173 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.(NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.18 changing hands around $1.23 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.78 Billion. PACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.25% off its 52-week high of $20.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.1% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 Million.

Analysts give the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PACB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.23- on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACB’s forecast low is $12 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.69 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $25.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.93 Million and $15.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings to increase by 27.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.76% of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. shares while 95.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.93%. There are 243 institutions holding the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 19.84 Million PACB shares worth $195.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8% or 14.42 Million shares worth $142.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 13694900 shares estimated at $135.17 Million under it, the former controlled 7.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 5.34% of the shares, roughly 9.63 Million shares worth around $35.92 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored