In the latest trading session, 2,646,312 Oncolytics Biotech Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.03 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.3 Million. ONCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.38% off its 52-week high of $6.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.67% up since then. When we look at Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.7 Million.

Analysts give the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONCY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.14-2 on Friday, Dec 04 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCY’s forecast low is $4.57 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares while 1.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.91%. There are 41 institutions holding the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock share, with Creative Planning the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.4% of the shares, roughly 170Thousand ONCY shares worth $287.3 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 122Thousand shares worth $206.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

