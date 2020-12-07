In the latest trading session, 1,500,918 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.(NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.36 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.59 Billion. NOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.74% off its 52-week high of $25.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.38% up since then. When we look at National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 Million.

Analysts give the National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NOV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Although NOV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.56- on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOV’s forecast low is $9 with $17.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.33% for it to hit the projected low.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Oilwell Varco, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -11.92% over the past 6 months, a -91.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -47.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will drop -125%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.28 Billion and $1.88 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The 2020 estimates are for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41% per year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 98.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.7%. There are 659 institutions holding the National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 38.08 Million NOV shares worth $344.98 Million.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 37.95 Million shares worth $343.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 16637869 shares estimated at $191.5 Million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 16.13 Million shares worth around $146.15 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored