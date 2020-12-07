In the latest trading session, 1,161,816 Myovant Sciences Ltd.(NYSE:MYOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.56 changing hands around -$0.87 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13 Billion. MYOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.24% off its 52-week high of $25.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.62% up since then. When we look at Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 799.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts give the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MYOV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Although MYOV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.03- on Wednesday, Dec 02 added 5.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYOV’s forecast low is $20 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +133.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.98% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares while 34.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.81%. There are 131 institutions holding the Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 5.09 Million MYOV shares worth $71.54 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 3.96 Million shares worth $55.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1069314 shares estimated at $15.02 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $15.88 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored