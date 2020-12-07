In the latest trading session, 2,824,538 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:MACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.07 changing hands around $0.97 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.65 Million. MACK’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.67% off its 52-week high of $7.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.93% up since then. When we look at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Analysts give the Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MACK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) trade information

Instantly MACK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.40-4 on Friday, Dec 04 added 4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) is 0.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 530.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 389.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -43.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MACK’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.6% per year.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.24% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 60.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.33%. There are 49 institutions holding the Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Newtyn Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.69% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million MACK shares worth $5.19 Million.

22NW, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 1.24 Million shares worth $4.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 285294 shares estimated at $1.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 185.08 Thousand shares worth around $740.33 Thousand.

