In the latest trading session, 5,089,078 Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.76 changing hands around -$0.1 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.41 Billion. UBER’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.18% off its 52-week high of $54.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.96% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.39 Million.

Analysts give the Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended UBER as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uber Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Although UBER has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $54.86- on Monday, Dec 07 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBER’s forecast low is $14 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -74.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.95% over the past 6 months, a -43.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uber Technologies, Inc. will rise +15.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.62 Billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.84 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.07 Billion and $3.54 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 43.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.3% per year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Uber Technologies, Inc. shares while 74.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.31%. There are 1074 institutions holding the Uber Technologies, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.6% of the shares, roughly 222.23 Million UBER shares worth $8.11 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 101.46 Million shares worth $3.7 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. With 31959972 shares estimated at $1.17 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 18.38 Million shares worth around $556.27 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored