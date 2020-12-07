In the latest trading session, 1,591,846 Chewy, Inc.(NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.82 changing hands around $1.88 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.6 Billion. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.19% off its 52-week high of $78.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.16% up since then. When we look at Chewy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 Million.

Analysts give the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.50- on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 1.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.66%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $49 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.66% over the past 6 months, a 44.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy, Inc. will rise +35%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 01, 2021 will be $1.79 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 Billion and $1.35 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Chewy, Inc. earnings to increase by 5.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.23% of Chewy, Inc. shares while 90.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.02%. There are 442 institutions holding the Chewy, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.88% of the shares, roughly 16.86 Million CHWY shares worth $924.34 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 6.47 Million shares worth $354.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3234218 shares estimated at $177.33 Million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $109.19 Million.

