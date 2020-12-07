In the latest trading session, 4,488,157 Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $278.01 Million. UEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.72% off its 52-week high of $1.4689. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.52% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Analysts give the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UEC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.39 on Monday, Dec 07 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UEC’s forecast low is $1.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +144.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 18.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 27.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.02%. There are 127 institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 12.17 Million UEC shares worth $12.13 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 8.86 Million shares worth $8.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5431157 shares estimated at $5.41 Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 3.77 Million shares worth around $3.25 Million.

