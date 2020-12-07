In the latest trading session, 2,641,067 Sotherly Hotels Inc.(NASDAQ:SOHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.15 changing hands around $0.77 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.1 Million. SOHO’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.68% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.6% up since then. When we look at Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 605.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.06 Million.

Analysts give the Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOHO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) trade information

Instantly SOHO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 32.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.23-2 on Friday, Dec 04 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) is 0.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 111.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOHO’s forecast low is $2.5 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sotherly Hotels Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -28.89% over the past 6 months, a -260.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sotherly Hotels Inc. will drop -148.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -62.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.85 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $16.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $44.3 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Sotherly Hotels Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.74% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares while 21.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.2%. There are 36 institutions holding the Sotherly Hotels Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.7% of the shares, roughly 699.31 Thousand SOHO shares worth $1.26 Million.

SPC Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 408.37 Thousand shares worth $735.06 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 493369 shares estimated at $888.06 Thousand under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 166.79 Thousand shares worth around $300.22 Thousand.

