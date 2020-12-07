In the latest trading session, 1,275,817 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SAMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.65 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.79 Million. SAMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.5% off its 52-week high of $12.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 17.51% up since then. When we look at Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.8 Million.

Analysts give the Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SAMA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) trade information

Instantly SAMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.64- on Monday, Nov 30 added 7.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.68% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares while 102.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 141.73%. There are 36 institutions holding the Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Falcon Edge Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.74% of the shares, roughly 1.61 Million SAMA shares worth $16.43 Million.

Glazer Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.63% or 1.6 Million shares worth $16.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund. With 301021 shares estimated at $3.06 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 90Thousand shares worth around $916.2 Thousand.

