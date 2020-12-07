In the latest trading session, 2,173,954 Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $114.19 changing hands around -$0.26 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.69 Billion. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.38% off its 52-week high of $139.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.5% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.4 Million.

Analysts give the Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PTON as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Although PTON has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $117.75 on Wednesday, Dec 02 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $33 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -71.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +155.58% over the past 6 months, a -228.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. will rise +140%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Peloton Interactive, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.1% per year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares while 70.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.6%. There are 667 institutions holding the Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.66% of the shares, roughly 17.02 Million PTON shares worth $1.69 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 15.78 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14519198 shares estimated at $1.44 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 5.49 Million shares worth around $544.74 Million.

