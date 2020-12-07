In the latest trading session, 2,448,030 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.17 changing hands around $0.33 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $969.34 Million. PTEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.8% off its 52-week high of $10.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.86% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 Million.

Analysts give the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PTEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.18-0 on Friday, Dec 04 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTEN’s forecast low is $2.3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -55.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.07% over the past 6 months, a 130.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will drop -46.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.64 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $230.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $492.3 Million and $445.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -48.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 1.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.6% per year.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 97.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.63%. There are 316 institutions holding the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 27.97 Million PTEN shares worth $79.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 16.41 Million shares worth $46.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 11477596 shares estimated at $29.38 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 6.32 Million shares worth around $18.01 Million.

