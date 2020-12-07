In the latest trading session, 4,293,236 Ovid Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:OVID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.68 changing hands around -$0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $170.01 Million. OVID’s current price is a discount, trading about -250.75% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.84% up since then. When we look at Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OVID as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Although OVID has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.98-6 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 61.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is -0.5% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 198.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OVID’s forecast low is $4 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +497.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.69% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares while 39.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.86%. There are 116 institutions holding the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 3.62 Million OVID shares worth $20.79 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 2.76 Million shares worth $15.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1742420 shares estimated at $10Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.43 Million shares worth around $8.22 Million.

