In the latest trading session, 3,794,831 Golar LNG Limited(NASDAQ:GLNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.35 changing hands around $0.81 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $915.14 Million. GLNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.99% off its 52-week high of $15.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.44% up since then. When we look at Golar LNG Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 Million.

Analysts give the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.00- on Monday, Nov 30 added 6.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLNG’s forecast low is $11 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +167.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golar LNG Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.27% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golar LNG Limited will drop -55.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.12 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Golar LNG Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $100.11 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.05 Million and $115.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Golar LNG Limited earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.56% of Golar LNG Limited shares while 79.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.53%. There are 206 institutions holding the Golar LNG Limited stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 10.85 Million GLNG shares worth $65.7 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.4% or 5.47 Million shares worth $33.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2744667 shares estimated at $16.62 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $14.72 Million.

