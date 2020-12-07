In the latest trading session, 3,168,267 Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.7 changing hands around -$1.55 or -0.3% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.79 Million. EVK’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.32% off its 52-week high of $8.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.51% up since then. When we look at Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 Million.

Analysts give the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EVK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Although EVK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -29.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.30-5 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 55.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.3 days.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40%. The 2020 estimates are for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.09% of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares while 0.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.59%. There are 6 institutions holding the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 35.22 Thousand EVK shares worth $30.21 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 25.67 Thousand shares worth $22.02 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored