In the latest trading session, 1,261,566 Destination XL Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:DXLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19Million. DXLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -267.57% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.54% up since then. When we look at Destination XL Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 Million.

Analysts give the Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DXLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Destination XL Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Although DXLG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.4 on Tuesday, Dec 01 added 8.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 710.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXLG’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +710.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 710.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.23 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Destination XL Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 01, 2020 will be $76.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $117.07 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Destination XL Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.58% of Destination XL Group, Inc. shares while 45.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.52%. There are 44 institutions holding the Destination XL Group, Inc. stock share, with Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.24% of the shares, roughly 8.43 Million DXLG shares worth $2.17 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 2.78 Million shares worth $717Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 694087 shares estimated at $178.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 512.32 Thousand shares worth around $131.97 Thousand.

