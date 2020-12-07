In the latest trading session, 1,504,225 Almaden Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:AAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.78 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $92.76 Million. AAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.97% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.08% up since then. When we look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.61 Million.

Analysts give the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AAU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Although AAU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.13 on Monday, Nov 30 added 30.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 156.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAU’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.59% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.03%. There are 28 institutions holding the Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 3.54 Million AAU shares worth $2.92 Million.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.5% or 3.01 Million shares worth $2.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 4706320 shares estimated at $3.29 Million under it, the former controlled 3.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $1.97 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored