In the latest trading session, 4,358,562 Zscaler, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $180.75 changing hands around -$4.86 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.25 Billion. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.92% off its 52-week high of $189.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.64% up since then. When we look at Zscaler, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Analysts give the Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ZS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Zscaler, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Although ZS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $189.65 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 4.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $130 with $215 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.93% over the past 6 months, a 45.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler, Inc. will drop -11.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Zscaler, Inc. earnings to decrease by -283.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.62% per year.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.62% of Zscaler, Inc. shares while 42.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.92%. There are 595 institutions holding the Zscaler, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 6.62 Million ZS shares worth $931.15 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 5.98 Million shares worth $841.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 2019819 shares estimated at $284.17 Million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 953.1 Thousand shares worth around $134.09 Million.

