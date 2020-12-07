In the latest trading session, 1,281,737 Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.56 Million. AIHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.15% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.97% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 Million.

Analysts give the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIHS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Although AIHS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.48 on Monday, Nov 30 added 20.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 548.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 85.77 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -145.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.82% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.01%. There are 6 institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 121.7 Thousand AIHS shares worth $74.24 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 63.97 Thousand shares worth $39.02 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

