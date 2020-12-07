In the latest trading session, 1,722,400 Laredo Petroleum, Inc.(NYSE:LPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.8 changing hands around $3.38 or 0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $189.66 Million. LPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -286.08% off its 52-week high of $61. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.23% up since then. When we look at Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 996.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.47 Million.

Analysts give the Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LPI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.89.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPI’s forecast low is $8.75 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Laredo Petroleum, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -45.02% over the past 6 months, a -26.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -35.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will drop -15%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $183.15 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $178.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $218.12 Million and $204.99 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. earnings to decrease by -206.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.34% per year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.06% of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 40.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.33%. There are 122 institutions holding the Laredo Petroleum, Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.31% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million LPI shares worth $25.07 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 1.01 Million shares worth $9.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 550997 shares estimated at $4.43 Million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 149.18 Thousand shares worth around $1.46 Million.

